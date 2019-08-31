Girl reported missing after boat capsizes in Sungai Kelantan

KUALA KRAI: A 10-year-old girl is feared drowned after a boat she and her family were travelling in capsized in Sungai Kelantan, near Jeti Pasir Linggi, Kampung Pasir Linggi, yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Che Razak Harun said rescuers were still searching for Ismaniza Atira Ismail after the incident which happened at 5pm.

“We received an emergency call at 6.15pm and immediately launched a search and rescue operation,” he said today.

Atira Ismail and six of her family members were returning home after attending a kenduri in Kuala Krai, he said.

“Suddenly the boat overturned but her uncle is believed to have saved the other family members,” he said. — Bernama