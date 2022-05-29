Girl reported missing at raft house found drowned

KUANTAN: A girl who was reported missing while attending an Aidilfitri open house organised by her family at a raft house in Bukit Rangin here, on Friday night was found drowned today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the body of Siti Nur Athhiyya Soffea Mohamad Sukri, three, was found fully clothed about 1.5 kilometres from the raft house.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operations to locate the victim covered three kilometres from the scene before the victim’s body was found at 11.35 this morning by the firefighters. The victim’s body was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

The media previously reported that the victim, who was wearing a red baju kurung, was last seen by his father at 11.15 pm on the day of the incident.

Immediately, the SAR was activated taking into account the possibility that the child had fallen from two raft houses belonging to her father, which had a wooden bridge in the middle to connect the two houses. — Bernama