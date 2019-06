KUALA LUMPUR: A seven-year-old girl suffered burns on her face and other parts of her body after she was allegedly tortured by her adoptive father with a hot metal spoon at their house in Taman Pinggiran Putra, Seri Kembangan, hear here.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the girl, who was staying with the suspect, was beaten after being accused of stealing money in the 6pm incident on May 30.

“The victim sustained burns on both sides of the cheek, hands, right waist and left leg from the hot spoon that was used. The suspect fled after giving the child some oil (to apply on the affected spots),“ he said in a statement today.

Ismadi said the girl’s 25-year-old adoptive mother, who was away in India at the time, lodged a police report upon her return on Sunday.

“The adoptive mother left the girl under the care of the suspect, her husband, who also has a nine-year-old son from a previous marriage, on May 24. The couple have been married for five years and they legally adopted the girl last year,” he said, adding that the girl had been admitted to Serdang Hospital.

He said police are looking for the 48-year-old suspect, a fishmonger at the Serdang wholesale market. The case is being investigated under Section 31 of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama