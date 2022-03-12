Girl thrown out in car accident in Tapah dies

IPOH: An 11-year-old girl was killed after she was thrown out of the car she was travelling in an accident at Kilometre 340.2 of the North-South Expressway near Tapah today.

Tapah police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the victim was confirmed dead by medical personnel while her younger sister, 6, sustained a broken leg and hand.

“The incident at 1.30 pm was believed to occur when the Nissan Almera driven by the girl’s father, 38, on the way from Penang to Selangor lost control and skidded into the metal road divider.

“The impact of the crash caused the victim to be flung out of the back window and was severely injured. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene,” he said.

He added that the man and his wife, 37 and another daughter, 10, were unhurt.

Wan Azharuddin said the body of the victim was sent to Tapah Hospital for a post-mortem tomorrow after the result of a Covid-19 test is out. — Bernama