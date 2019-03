KUANTAN: Despite suffering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer for over two years, K. Thirosini, 14, remains positive, harbouring hopes of attending lessons with her classmates at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Semambu here.

“She is unable to walk and needs help but that hasn’t broken her spirit and looks forward to going back to school,“ said her mother, A. Mariyamah, 45, of her fifth child who rarely missed school and was active in badminton and athletics.

“However, since last year, Thirosini hasn’t been able to attend school regularly and had to undergo 10 chemotherapy sessions and take various drugs as her cancer was already in the fourth stage,“ she added.

Thirosini had earlier been referred by Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan (HTAA) here to undergo treatment at Kuala Terengganu Hospital in Terengganu.

“My daughter was scheduled to have a bone marrow transplant in February at Ampang Hospital in Selangor, but it had to be postponed because of an infection in the liver,“ said Mariyamah at their home in Taman Tunas Jaya, here.

Mariyamah and her husband spend about RM600 monthly to buy a special milk and cereals for Thirosini, apart from non-subsidised treatment and travelling expenses to hospital.

She said her husband’s income as an excavator driver was unpredictable and besides Thirosini, they have five more children, two of whom are still in school. They also have household expenses and house rent to pay.

She is appealing for donations and those who wish to contribute can do so through her Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) account 0611529000341608 in her name – Mariyamah a/p Arumugam. — Bernama