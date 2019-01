KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) has proposed that the government puts a quota of 0.5% of the employment opportunities for former drug addicts who have been fully rehabilitated.

MCPF senior vice-chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said through the implementation, Malaysia could reduce the level of dependence on foreign labour especially for work which did not need skills such as the cleansing sector.

“The government should put a target of 0.5% for posts to be filled by the government in all sectors for former drug addicts as had been done for the disabled.

“The negative stigma should be addressed to gain the confidence of the people including employers as they have been fully rehabilitated. They could move and function like others and the stigma should be erased,” he told Bernama here today.

He said by providing them with employment, they would not go back to drugs and indirectly reduced the number of drug addict cases. — Bernama