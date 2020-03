PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to distribute the 10 million face masks from China free to Malaysians, giving priority to the frontliners in the war against Covid-19 virus.

After the frontliners, that is those who are handling the Covid-19 cases, clinics, the Ministry of Health, police, immigration and military personnel, the balance of the face masks from China should be equitably distributed to all Malaysians through Members of Parliament regardless of party politics, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (pix) said.

“The war against Covid-19 virus is a time to treat all Malaysians as one people, regardless of race, religion, region or politics,” he said in a statement.

“With the free distribution of the 10 million face masks to Malaysians, incidents where members of the public are turned away from government departments because they do not have face masks should not happen again.”

The global news in the last 24 hours on the Covid-19 pandemic continues to the grim, bleak and ominous, raising the question whether Malaysia and the world are prepared for the worst stages of the pandemic that are to come, the MP for Iskandar Puteri said.