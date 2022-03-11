Give a chance to wildcard candidates: Mohamad

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders not nominated to contest in the 15th General Election (GE15) should graciously accept the wildcard candidates chosen to represent the party, said UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“Give a chance to the echelon leaders who have been supporting us when we were the ones nominated or given the mandate to represent the party. This is the party’s rejuvenation process.

“The leaders picked to contest are those having certain advantageous to represent the party and later to establish the government,“ he said before presenting the watikah (appointment letters) to Negeri Sembilan BN candidates, here, today.

Mohamad said every election would see disgruntlement over the selection of candidates but this would subside in a few days.

“Let’s not get stuck when a favourite candidate is not nominated or the (incumbent) candidate himself wants to continue serving the people,“ he said, adding that it was imperative for leaders who were omitted to lend support to those chosen this time.

Mohamad handed over appointment letters to the eight BN candidates contesting parliamentary seats (in Negri Sembilan) and also announced the candidates for the Jempol and Kuala Pilah seats, namely, Jempol UMNO division deputy chief Datuk Shamsulkahar Mohd Deli and Kuala Pilah deputy chief Adnan Abu Hasan.

Mohamad was nominated for the Rembau seat, along with Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​(Jelebu), Wong Yin Ting (Seremban), Ng Kian Nam (Rasah), Datuk P. Kamalanathan (Port Dickson) and Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (Tampin).

The EC has set this Saturday (Nov 5) for the nomination of candidates, Nov 15 for early voting on Nov 19 for polling. - Bernama