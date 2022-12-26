Give Anwar space, chance to lead country: Adly

ALOR GAJAH: Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be given the space and chance to prove his capability in steering the nation.

The Deputy Defence Minister said he was confident that Anwar would be able to lead the country despite the global economic uncertainty next year based on the ability and experience of the 10th Prime Minister.

“I am confident that he will move the country forward. Malaysians should give him the space and the chance as well as support and encouragement to take Malaysia to a better level,“ he told reporters at Kampung Machap Baru here today.

Earlier, Adly handed over contributions to Lai Hua Kiong, 54, and Tai Seng Fui, 63, who lost their family members in the recent landslide tragedy in Batang Kali, Selangor.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed concern over Anwar’s ability to face the current economic downturn and help in the post-Covid-19 recovery. - Bernama