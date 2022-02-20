Give children of mixed marriages native names too: Dayak group

PETALING JAYA: A group representing Sarawak natives has proposed that the move to recognise children of mixed marriages as natives be taken a step further by giving these children names of indigenous origin as well.

Dayak Transformation Association (Trada) president Joseph Ninting Janting said they could continue to use their traditional names but a native name be added to denote their ties with their indigenous parents.

For instance, he said, the child of a Chinese father and native mother would traditionally be given a Chinese name.

“What the government can do is require them to add a native name in the middle of the child’s name,” he told theSun.

“This will ensure that the native culture is not forgotten. That also makes it more meaningful,” he added.

Joseph Ninting was commenting on the recent passage of the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly to accord native status to children of mixed marriages as long as one parent is from an indigenous community.

He agreed that it was a good move. “For a start, it will resolve some of the conflicts faced by the natives of Sarawak,” he said.

He pointed out that there had been disputes among family members on the inheritance of native customary land and ownership of longhouses and other heritage issues in the past.

“With the new law in place, I believe such issues will be more easily resolved,” he added.

Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee described it as “a good development”.

“From my point of view as a Sarawakian, this has long been an issue that needed to be addressed,” he told theSun.

He agreed with Joseph Ninting that inheritance and land issues were among matters that needed to be dealt with.

Wee said the change would also give children of mixed marriages in Sarawak a sense of belonging.

He also commended the Sarawak government for the move. “This goes to show that the Sarawak government is inclusive, willing to listen to the people, that it is moving forward in keeping the racial harmony in the state and showing that Sarawak is different.”

Under the new legislation, an additional 12 races have also been recognised as bumiputras.

They are the Bagatan, Bakong, Bemali, Berawan, Dali, Lakiput, Jatti Miriek, Narom, Sa’ban, Tatau, Tring and Vaie.

Prior to that, only 23 indigenous groups such as the Iban, Bidayuh, Kenyah, Penan and Melanau as well as the Malay were listed as bumiputras.

Under the amendments, the native status of people in Sarawak will no longer be decided by the federal government but instead by the Sarawak government through its constitution.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, the amendment is important to the people of Sarawak because it can resolve many serious legal problems affecting children of mixed marriages.

“Previously, children of mixed marriages were recognised as bumiputras only if both parents are from indigenous communities.”