PETALING JAYA: Heated discussions are ongoing in the Dewan Rakyat after Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof suggested a 10-minute debate to discuss the motion for his removal.

The motion was moved by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin based on the reason that there is another candidate for the post.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, however, demanded more time for debate given the removal of the Dewan Rakyat speaker is a novel situation.

MORE TO FOLLOW