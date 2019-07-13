Give Dr Mahathir time to revive economy: Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today expressed his support that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad be given ample time to revive the national economy.

He said that it was the proper thing for Dr Mahathir to do before handing over the post of prime minister to his successor.

Mohamed Azmin, in his brief answer, agreed with the statement of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir that Dr Mahathir be given time to revive the national economy first before relinquishing the post of prime minister.

‘’Agree,’’ he said succintly when asked on the statement of Mukhriz, who is also the Mentri Besar of Kedah, when asked in a recent interview with Nikkei Asian Review.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Minister of Economic Affairs, earlier launched the Aspire Graduates Career Carnival here.

Through the interview, Mukhriz said that there was no agreement that the transfer of power must take place in two years, in fact, such a proposal was not stated whether on paper or in oral agreement.

Mukhriz stressed that Dr Mahathir must be given time to carry out his duty as prime minister despite the advanced age of the Pakatan Harapan chairman. - Bernama