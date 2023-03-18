Give highest praise to police force, public told

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called on the people to give the highest praise to police personnel for sacrificing their time and lives for the sake of the country and people.

In a Facebook post in conjunction with the commemoration of the 216th Police Day, to be celebrated on Monday (March 20), Fadillah said he prayed that all national heroes would continue to be given strength and health to serve the people and country.

“Thank you for your services and sacrifices in ensuring the safety and well-being of the people and our beloved country.

“I pray for the well-being of PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) members. May all national heroes continue to be strong and healthy to serve the country and people,“ he said.

This year’s celebration is themed ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ (Police and Society are Inseparable) which will be held at the Police Training Centre here. - Bernama