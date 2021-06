SOME people are adopting a “wait and see” approach before deciding to get the coronavirus vaccine themselves just to see if the others suffer from any side-effects.

Vaccine hesitancy can affect people across the board, different backgrounds, ages and cultures. But such vaccine hesitancy allows the coronavirus to ravage the community, with new variants raising their ugly heads to further aggravate the situation. If we are not careful, we may be overwhelmed by this scourge to our peril.

Ask anyone and he or she will tell you that they cannot wait to return to work, school, athletics, family gatherings and social activities. We must drill into the anti-vaxxers that the only way out of this predicament is to make sure they take this powerful step of getting vaccinated to regain a normal life.

Older people and those suffering from heart and kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes are more likely to suffer severely - even fatally - from Covid-19 if they contract it.

In this respect, the government is quite right in adopting “the carrot or the stick” approach in tackling the problem of vaccine hesitancy.

The ban in “dining in” at clubs, restaurants, cafes and eateries is really taking a toll on the public. People are sorely missing the ambience of restaurant dining where they can relax and indulge in leisurely banter.

The government can offer an incentive to accelerate the vaccination drive such as lifting the ban on dining if all staff are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with entry into such eateries limited only to diners who are fully vaccinated.

With this measure it is hoped that the public is enticed into vaccination even if they do not really appreciate the inherent value of the vaccination against the deadly virus