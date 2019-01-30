Give justice to 142 juveniles detained under POCA - Suhakam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) want justice and legal protection be given to 142 juveniles detained under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA).

Suhakam commissioner, Jerald Joseph (pix) said their detention under Poca would have a negative impact on them, psychologically, and on their future.

“From our monitoring, these juvenile detainees are also experiencing health problems such as skin disease. The food and quality of cleanliness at the detention centre are also not at a satisfactory level,” he said, adding that juveniles should not be detained together with adult offenders.

Jerald was speaking at a specially-convened press conference on juveniles detained under Poca, here, today.

He said the government needed to look at this act again and think of a more efficient approach to managing juvenile detainees.

Meanwhile, Suaram executive director, Sevan Doraisamy said if there were strong evidence, prosecution should commence to give justice to these juveniles detained under POCA.

He said a special rehabilitation programme should also be drawn up to assist these juveniles. — Bernama