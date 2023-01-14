Give me space to administer Sabah: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today urged all parties to give him space to lead the state government in an effort to realise the state development agenda for the sake of the state’s progress and well-being of the people.

He said it included the 2021- 2025 Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan.

“The state government’s priority now is the progress and welfare of the people of Sabah,“ he told reporters after opening the 2nd convocation of the University College Sabah Foundation here today.

Last Wednesday, Hajiji announced the reshuffle of the Sabah Cabinet which saw him not holding a portfolio after relinquishing the finance minister post to Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Among the 11 Sabah state Cabinet members, seven are from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and two each from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

According to Hajiji, he had informed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of the state cabinet reshuffle and that it was done for the good of Sabah.

“I always meet the Prime Minister (Anwar) and also always communicate with him by phone. It is normal as leaders in the country for us to meet and raise issues concerning the people and the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji, who is UCSF chancellor, said the state-owned university college had been able to maintain the purpose of its establishment eight years ago, which was to produce professionals to contribute to the state’s development.

“The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Universiti Teknologi Petronas and UCSF in October 2022 was a step forward for UCSF to offer courses in oil and gas to produce more local students to meet the demand for various job in the sector,“ he said.

He suggested that UCSF expand its programme by opening a mini campus in Tawau in line with efforts to internationalise the university in terms of academics and research.

More than 500 graduates in foundation, diploma and bachelor’s degree courses received their scrolls at the convocation ceremony today. - Bernama