Give missing funds probe top priority — Robert Phang

PETALING JAYA: Prominent social activist Tan Sri Robert Phang (pix) wants the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police to accord top priority to investigations into the millions in US dollars cash that were found missing last month while in the custody of the MACC.

The money was seized by the anti-graft agency in the course of investigations into the money laundering and criminal breach of trust case allegedly involving the former Director of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

She was later given a discharge not amounting to aquittal by the court.

The media reported that both the MACC and the police are conducting investigations into the missing funds and the three were expected to be charged under the MACC and Police Acts.

The police were also reported to be probing one of the three officers for illegal possession of drugs and firearms.

“Members of the public were shocked when this case was exposed in the media two weeks ago. I urge the MACC particularly to give its utmost priority on its investigations into this case as it is the most serious act of breach of public trust by MACC officers,“ Phang said in a statement today.

Phang pointed out that he could well understand the strong public reaction to this case of missing millions because they look at an entity like the MACC as the last bastion of hope in the fight against corruption which is fast becoming another pandemic in the nation.

He also called on the MACC to exercise due diligence and transparency in its internal investigation involving its own officers, as well as without fear or favour.

“Once sufficient evidence is uncovered for a prima facie case, the MACC should charge the three officers without any delay,” he added.