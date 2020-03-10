Give new government space to prove their ability: Mohamad Hasan

SEREMBAN: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) has called on the people to give Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his new Cabinet line-up space and the opportunity to serve and prove their ability in governing the country.

Describing the challenges that the government would face now as extraordinary, Mohamad said the influence, strength and sustainability of Perikatan Nasional would be highly dependent on the performance of the appointed ministers.

“The prime minister has formed his Cabinet and I congratulate those who were appointed. But the challenges awaiting this new government are extraordinary.

“I wish all the best for the Perikatan Nasional ministers,” he wrote on his personal Facebook page today.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin announced his Cabinet of 31 ministers, and for the first time in Malaysian history, no deputy prime minister was named.

Instead, the prime minister announced the appointment of four senior ministers, namely Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as International Trade and Industry Minister; Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Defence Minister; Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as Works Minister; and Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as Education Minister.

Meanwhile, MP for Kuala Pilah, Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith regards his appointment as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) as a big responsibility to be shouldered in the interest of the country.

”My thanks to the prime minister for appointing me as deputy minister. Pray that my struggle and that of the new Cabinet line-up be eased,” he said on his personal Facebook page. - Bernama