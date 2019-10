PETALING JAYA: Parliamentary Select Committees should be given the power to initiate legislative action concerning matters of public importance, a group of prominent former civil servants opined.

The group, known as G25, said this was important if the government wishes to see progress to reform policy matters that have long been put on the back burner due to political inertia. It pointed out that in other advanced democratic systems, their parliaments would usually have a dual function – to implement and execute any oversight on the operations of the government, as well as to initiate an inquiry into matters which have become a public controversy.

G25 said these committees are also empowered to appoint a special commission of inquiry to carry out a probe on its behalf, before reporting back on the findings and recommendations.

“Malaysia should adopt the same approach,” it said in a statement today, a week after the government announced the setting up of four new Parliamentary Select Committees on top of the existing six.

“In this way, our parliament will become a working institution that plays a constructive role in the governance of the country,” it added.

G25 also called for all inquiries conducted, either by the government or the Parliament, to be made public and be debated in Parliament, with civil society and professional groups being invited to share their point of view and expert opinions.

It raised concerns that two Royal Commissions of Inquiry – one into the Sultanah Aminah Hospital fire in Johor Baru and the other on the inflow of foreign workers – have not been released to the public.

“This obsession with secrecy goes against the reform agenda of the new government to be transparent and open with the people on matters of public policy. To avoid such secrecy concerning public matters from recurring in future, we propose that all commissions of inquiry be required to submit their reports to Parliament and that these reports then be tabled for scrutiny and debated in the relevant select committees,” it said.

G25 also proposed that Parliamentary Select Committees serve as channels for open dialogue on matters of national policy, particularly on issues pertaining race and religion.