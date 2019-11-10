Give PH chance, time to fulfil promises: Guan Eng

PONTIAN: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should be given the chance to fulfil its promises to the people, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix).

In making the call, the Finance Minister said the government also needed time to implement the various programmes that were drawn up for the benefits of all the people in the country.

“We hope that the people can have patience. We have been elected by the people, we have five years ... give us time to fulfil all the promises,” he said at the Bicara Kopitiam programme near the Kukup International Ferry Terminal yesterday.

Lim said it was important for him to explain to the people because as a new government, PH had to solve many problems which it ‘inherited’ from the previous administration.

As such, he hoped the people in Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency would continue to support PH to ensure all the development agendas that had been planned by incumbent MP the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Mr Rafik could be realised.

The Election Commission has set Nov 16 as polling day and Nov 12 for early voting in the by-election.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of PH on Sept 21 due to heart complications.

The by-election is seeing a six-cornered fight involving candidates from PH Karmaine Sardini, Barisan Nasional, Gerakan, Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) and two independent candidates. — Bernama