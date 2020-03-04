Give professionals, technocrats a chance in new cabinet: Analyst

KUALA LUMPUR: Professionals and technocrats should be given a chance to join the new Cabinet so as to improve the government’s image among the public.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Law and Constitution research fellow, Dr Muhammad Fathi Yusof said these individuals, who were not directly affiliated to any political party, could be appointed as senators before being made ministers.

“Judging by the political turmoil over the last week, the public has a negative perception of politicians.

“If this government is really serious about regaining the public’s trust, then this can be a step towards dispelling that perception,” he told Bernama today.

He said that whoever was appointed must be capable of accelerating economic and social development.

“It’s up to the Prime Minister to wisely pick the Cabinet members,” he said, adding that the new Cabinet would be unique following the spontaneous political cooperation that has been forged.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya (UM) socio-political analyst, Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi expects the largest party in the new coalition to have the most portfolio of ministers.

He said although each party in the coalition would certainly name its own candidates, the Prime Minister would have to consider the reputation of each individual.

“Keep in mind, the people want a change in the Cabinet ... they must be free from bad records, free from corruption cases and not implicated in any court cases. That is obvious,” said Awang Azman, who did not discount the possibility that several less popular leaders might still get a place in the Cabinet.

“Perception is stronger than reality ... the Prime Minister must consider the reputation of each Cabinet member. This is crucial to regaining the people’s trust.”

He also said that the postponement of the Dewan Rakyat sitting from March 9 to May 18 has afforded the Prime Minister more time to pick a strong team of ministers. - Bernama