Give space for Rafizi to think over decision: Anwar

KULIM: PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli (pix) should be given space to think deeply whether to return to active politics or otherwise, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR president said Rafizi’s decision is akin to the one taken by Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament (MP) Nurul Izzah Anwar as opposed to some others who jostled for position or wealth.

“He (Rafizi) has already helped a lot and I understand his position as (his situation) is very much like Nurul Izzah. Sometimes they feel frustrated because they had hoped for something more positive to happen ... so we have to give them time.”

He said this to reporters after attending the Kedah and Perlis Keadilan Convention yesterday, which was also attended by secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Yesterday, Rafizi was reported as saying that for now he has no intention of returning to the political arena and for the next three to four years he just wanted to be an ordinary citizen.

Anwar, however, did not deny the possibility that he would persuade the two leaders because their expertise were much needed by PKR.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the mandate for P. Prabakaran to be Batu MP should be respected, while PKR vice-president Tian Chua remains as an important party leader.

He said the issue over calls for Prabakaran to vacate the parliamentary seat to give way to Tian Chua should be discussed in consultation through the party’s channels.

“The matter can be discussed but so far in my last meeting with Tian Chua, this was not raised. We can discuss within the party. There is no need to worsen the situation,” he said.

Earlier, 14 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had proposed that Prabakaran vacate his parliamentary seat to pave the way for Tian Chua to return as MP.

The proposal was made after the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Nov 6 ruled that Tian Chua was qualified to contest in the 14th general election last year. — Bernama