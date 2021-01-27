Give teachers training, time to adapt to PdPR’

KUALA LUMPUR: Barely a week after classes started, voices of dissatisfaction arose from some parents unhappy with the implementation of Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR).

They claimed that teachers are not adequately equipped to teach using the PdPR approach, disrupting the learning process.

However, prominent figures in the education industry are of the view that teachers should be given space and opportunity to adapt to the new approach.

National Parent-Teacher Associations Consultative Council president Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ali Hassan said relevant training should be introduced for teachers to expose them to PdPR methods and processes.

“As PdPR is relatively new, all parties must understand the current situation and provide adequate space and opportunities for teachers to become truly skilled in the method.

“It is proposed that the Ministry of Education should employ one or two educators who are experts in PdPR, either local or from abroad, to teach the method and processes to teachers.”

He said the training could be done online or face-to-face by adhering to strict standard operating procedures, to enable teachers to teach confidently, Bernama reported.

He added that some of the basic constraints the country still faces should also be addressed. Among them are inadequate internet coverage especially in rural and remote areas, lack of adequate devices and other equipment, systematic e-textbook materials, local technical assistance as well as proper monitoring and evaluation, he said.