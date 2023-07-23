Give Unity Govt parties one term in K’tan, for change: Ahmad Zahid

GUA MUSANG: The people of Kelantan must opt for a change by giving an opportunity to Unity Government parties to win the Aug 12 state election, said Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that the people of Kelantan need to make a change as the state has been under the same government for the past 33 years.

“Give the Unity Government parties a chance to bring changes to this state. Pity the people of this state. Try to give just one term, only five years (to the Unity Government parties). If we do the same thing or not right (no development), then change back (the state government).

“But this time try to give your support to us. Insya-Allah, we will do our best. To parents, tell your children who will be returning (to vote) and those already staying in this state, enough for now because 33 years (of administration) is too long,” he said at a gathering with the Kelantan Government Retirees Association here today.

Ahmad Zahid said although the Unity Government is not perfect, it will rectify all mistakes for the benefit of the people of Kelantan.

“We (the Unity Government) will defend the fate of the people of Kelantan and overcome its state of backwardness by bringing rapid development. We will continue to assist Kelantan, more so if Kelantan is in the hands of the MADANI Government,” he said.

The EC has fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12, nomination on July 29, while early voting is on Aug 8.

During the media conference, Ahmad Zahid said that if Kelantan is under the administration of the Unity Government, as the current Federal Government, then it will be easier to coordinate all plans to develop the state’s economy.

He said one proposal recommended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was to make Kelantan a recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI).

“The people of Kelantan should not be marginalised for another 33 years by a state government that is not aligned to the federal government,” said Ahmad Zahid.

Asked about the State Legislative Assembly seat distribution between Umno and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) in the six state polls, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the matter had been agreed and finalised by the top leaderships of BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The seat distribution negotiations were not directly with the (BN and PH) component parties. The PH chairman and BN chairman made the decision and finalised the distribution of seats (to be contested) according to the agreed distribution,” he said, adding that PH and BN would give the chance to component parties to contest in the state polls.

The media today reported that Amanah was surprised to find out that BN will contest the Tepuh seat when BN announced its election candidates at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur on Friday (July 21).

Terengganu Amanah chairman Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad said this was because the Terengganu Unity Secretariat meeting had previously agreed to let Amanah contest the seat. - Bernama