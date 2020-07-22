Give YouTube sensation Pavithra and hubby time to sort out problems: Manager

IPOH: YouTube sensation S. Pavithra and her husband M. Sugu will be taking a break from all activities and have asked all parties to give them time to sort out their personal problems, said the couple’s manager through a WhatsApp message today.

“Hi. The couple (Sugu and Pavithra) would like to take some time off and focus on their personal life and hence, they would not be proceeding with any brand engagements for a few weeks,” said the man, who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, Pavithra, 28, turned up at the Ipoh magistrate’s court this morning accompanied by her relatives.

Dressed in a T-shirt, she got out of her car to check on her husband, who was taken to court by police clad in purple lock-up attire and handcuffed.

Earlier, the magistrate’s court today granted a three-day remand order against Sugu for allegedly abusing his wife. The order, effective today, is to facilitate police investigations under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The incident, it is learnt, occurred outside a labour ward of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB). A police personnel at the hospital’s guard house received a call at 5.54pm from a nurse claiming that a man, who was drunk, was carrying a sickle.

He then had a dispute with his wife and he hit her outside the labour ward.

The incident is said to have been caused by a misunderstanding between the couple regarding a function which took place in Ipoh on Monday.

Following the incident, three police reports were lodged against the man at the Sungai Senam Police Station here yesterday.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said that the suspect would also be investigated under Section 326A and Section 506 of the Penal Code for causing injury and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, a survey of the Sugu Pavithra YouTube channel found fans of the couple continuing to offer them words of encouragement.

Many prayed that the couple would be patient in handling the pressure and overcome any problems they faced. — Bernama