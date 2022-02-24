Giving forgotten kids a chance

PETALING JAYA: Their status speaks for itself.

Categorised as “undocumented” an indeterminate number of children have been neglected and forgotten because on record they do not exist.

However, their situation may change soon, thanks to a group of lawyers. Under Project 6Children, launched in January by the law firm Messrs Ngeow and Tan, an effort is already under way to give them an identity and, with it, the opportunity to make it in life.

“It was borne out of a realisation that this was a problem faced by more people than it has ever been perceived,” project coordinator Satis Kumar told theSun.

For now, the task at hand is to submit applications for late registrations of birth for five children whose cases are being handled by the law firm. Apart from that is an application for the extraction of the birth certificate of a sixth individual.

The process will be documented by Project 6Children and then made public.

“The idea is to tell people how it can be done so anyone can do it without having to engage professional help, for instance that of a lawyer and end up incurring exorbitant costs,” he said.

However, Satis said the core mission is to impress upon the masses the risk of being undocumented.

“The plight of the undocumented has not been in the spotlight as much as statelessness.”

The six children whose cases are now being handled by Ngeow and Tan will become the face of Project 6Children. Currently, five of them are in the care of the Bodhi Home in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

According to Satis, a pattern has emerged among the applicants.

“One parent would be Malaysian and the other not. Both biological parents are not legally married and the applicant was born and raised in Malaysia.”

The five children whom Satis is fighting for are now unable to attend school although they are already aged seven to 13, a reflection of the plight of all undocumented children.

Satis said some parents had tried to register their children’s birth but were barred from doing so by the National Registration Department because they were not legally married.

The sixth child, Fiona, now aged 20, was first introduced to the team when she was 18.

Satis said she had a birth certificate but her father disappeared with it.

“She managed to complete primary school but was unable to continue on to secondary school for unknown reasons. Without a birth certificate, she is unable to secure employment,” he said.

Sisters Amelia, aged 11 and Bella, aged 12, as well as 14-year-old Charles failed to get their birth certificates because they parents were late in registering their births.

Brothers Danny and Ethan, aged seven and eight, succeeded in getting their birth certificates two years after they submitted an application, but they have been denied citizenship.

Apart from not being able to attend school they have also been denied free healthcare at government clinics and hospitals.

He said that without proper identification, they risk being categorised as illegal immigrants.

“They could also fall prey to human traffickers and crime syndicates.”

Without even a basic education, he said, they would not be able to obtain legal employment or open bank accounts and if they get married their children could end up stateless.

“These children will never be able to leave the country. They will always have to keep a distance from law enforcers, thus curbing their personal liberties and freedom of movement,” he added.

For more information and the latest updates on Project 6Children, please visit its social media pages at Facebook: Project 6Children (https://www.facebook.com/project6children) and Instagram: @Project 6Children (https://www.instagram.com/project6children/).