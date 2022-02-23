Giving women an edge in business

PETALING JAYA: Helping women get ahead by focusing on their qualities will be central to an upcoming Sampurna Malaysia programme.

The initiative, called “Disruptive Womanization 2022”, will help to unleash the entrepreneurial qualities in women to help them succeed in business for a better socio-economic future.

The focus will be on women in the B40 category, for whom the opportunity for a better life has mostly been denied for various reasons.

Sampurna Malaysia is a community development organisation whose objective is to improve the welfare and socio-economic well-being of Malaysian households.

Project manager Livanyahpiriya Manimaran said the strategy is to highlight the unique qualities that women can put into their careers while ensuring that they continue to lead a balanced lifestyle.

The programme, which will be held over three days from March 11 at @theAcademy in Port Dickson, will be geared towards helping women embrace the mindset of an entrepreneur.

“The programme will focus on helping women explore the tools and methodologies of business through the process of ‘womanization’,” Livanyahpiriya said.

It will be anchored on issues such as health, wealth, family, leadership and spirituality through the inculcation of an awareness of feminism that will lead to a balanced lifestyle.

“Fun activities will also be thrown in during the course,” she added.

In the workshops, the participants will be taught digital marketing, health management, enhancement of business plans, business operations and fund management, among others.

They will learn through dialogues and interactive sessions, either online or offline, with industry experts, higher education institutions and government agencies.

Participants are required to have a laptop for the sessions.

The programme is exclusively for Malaysian women aged 18 to 40, and the organisers have given an assurance that all Covid-19 standard operating procedures will be strictly observed. Only 40 participants will be accepted for each programme.

Livanyahpiriya said Sampurna Malaysia and its project team have done extensive preparations to ensure the well-being of participants.

“Covid tests will be done daily. There will be temperature checks. Everyone is required to wear a mask and observe social distancing,” she said, adding that the rooms for the workshops would be well-ventilated and all parts of the resort, including the participants’ rooms, training halls and areas for socialising and dining, will be sanitised daily.

Livanyahpiriya said provisions will also be made for dietary concerns.

“There will be a selection of halal food and vegetarian options.”

A graduate of the programme, Krishnavrni Vijayakumaran, 35, told theSun that as a career woman who was starting a new business, she had no knowledge of cash flow and budgeting.

“I could not even track my finances to know if I was making a profit or incurring losses. But through the programme, I have learned about managing expenses and sales projections that I now use to sustain my business.”

Krishnavrni said she has now learned to be on track with her cash flow and to improvise her marketing strategy.

“Discussions with my teammates during the budgeting sessions have taught me to be more of a visionary. I started out with only one product. Thanks to the programme, I now have 30 in the market,” she added.

Those interested may follow Sampurna Malaysia on its Facebook page @sampurnamalaysia.

More information may be obtained by calling Sampurna at 012-444 7610 or sending an email to livanyahpiriya@sampurnamalaysia.org.