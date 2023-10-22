GLC GM losses over RM106,000 in phone call scam

KUANTAN: A general manager at a government-linked company (GLC) incurred losses of RM106,253 after falling victim to a phone call scam syndicate last Friday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 45-year-old man received a call from a suspect who claimed to be a police officer from the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).

He said the suspect allegedly informed the victim that his personal details had been leaked and asked about the use of credit cards.

“The victim then gave the suspect information on his two bank accounts and credit card details for verification. In fact, the victim also gave the fraudster the Transaction Authentication Code (TAC),” he said in a statement today.

The victim only realised he had been cheated after finding out that transactions were made from his two bank accounts.

He lodged a police report at the Bentong district police headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. -Bernama