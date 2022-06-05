GLC senior executive, wife detained over alleged RM600,000 bribe

PUTRAJAYA: A senior executive of a government-linked company and his wife were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday, allegedly for soliciting and receiving bribes amounting to over RM600,000 for appointing a transport company for a product distribution job.

According to an MACC source, the couple, in their fifties and forties, were arrested at about 7 pm at a house in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The man was suspected to have asked for a reward of about RM20,000 per month for appointing a transport company to distribute a petroleum-based product nationwide for the period of July 2019 until April this year.

His wife, meanwhile, is believed to have colluded with him in committing the offence.

The MACC source said the wife was also believed to have control over the debit card of the said transport company, whereby its owner was involved in the official duties of her husband.

The couple is being remanded for six days from today until June 10 after an order was issued by magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim after hearing an application by the MACC at the magistrate’s court, here.

The commission’s senior investigation director, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the couple’s arrest under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama