GLCs should pay at least RM1m dividend to Sabah govt annually: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah government-linked companies (GLCs) are required to pay dividends of at least RM1 million annually to the state government beginning this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

He said that doing so would help boost the state’s coffers and bring more development to the people.

“The state government would not be depending on GLCs alone to fill up the state’s coffers. We need investors to come in.

“When investors come in bringing money to do their project, this will create an immediate (positive) impact to the people,” he said in a statement today.

Hajiji said one of the features in the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ), or Sabah development blueprint, was to create an investor-friendly policy.

“Within one and half years since the launch of the SMJ, we have attracted more than 10 companies to come to invest in Sabah,” he added.

Through the SMJ, he said Sabah was making strides in its economic build-up and this was evident when the state registered RM5.44 billion in revenue last year, the biggest in its history. - Bernama