Global citizens unite to save toddler

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Charity organisation One Hope Charity and Welfare has stepped up to help 17-month-old Reese Tan Rui Xin, who needed RM9 million for one dose of Zolgensma to save her life. The toddler is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disease.

Although SMA is not an incurable disease, treating it requires substantial medical expenses and in her case, she may not survive without the RM9 million treatment. Her parents Jason Tan and Rachel Chung said Reese has to be treated before she turns two or she may become permanently paralysed.

The couple made a public appeal recently to help them raise the staggering amount, prompting One Hope Charity and Welfare to launch a fundraising campaign on Dec 13.

Yesterday, it announced on its Facebook page that the target had been achieved.

“It’s the power of unity. The RM9 million needed was successfully raised in seven days and 22 hours, with donations from kind hearted individuals locally and abroad. Thank you all for the best Christmas gift for baby Reese.”

The organisation said more than 26,000 individuals, enterprises, business owners and community organisations from Malaysia and other countries donated to the cause.

One Hope Charity and Welfare chairman Datuk Chua Sui Hau said: “Everyone came together to give Reese hope to live, demonstrating love and care exist in the world. The procurement of the medicine is now in progress. It is a race against time.

“The parents said they owe (a lot to those who donated) and will never forget their kindness. Rachel not only vowed to become a vegetarian and prayed for the good health of her daughter, she also promised to help other sick people in the future.”