‘Global innovation challenge 2021 - living assistance robot award’ open for entries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Innovation Challenge Executive Committee has launched ‘Global Innovation Challenge 2021 -- Living Assistance Robot Award’, aimed at helping people with leg disabilities to stand and walk on their own.

The ‘Global Innovation Challenge 2021 -- Living Assistance Robot Award’ now accepts entries until Feb 28, 2021.

The award has been established to ensure that innovative robots which help people in wheelchairs fully use their residual functions to walk on their own will be globally used.

The award will support those engaged in research and development of such robots worldwide.

According to a statement, organisations which are qualified to enter this award are organisations which develop robots that help people whose lower limbs are paralysed to walk on their own.

The organiser will set up seven assumed scenes of daily life and judge whether participating robots can allow physically disabled people to walk on their own in each scene.

Participants must achieve one, some or all of the given tasks. The award offers a US$1 million total prize. (US$1 = RM4.149)

The screening results will be announced on July 1, 2021, while the award ceremony and demonstrations of prize-winning robots on Sept 5, 2021. More details at https://global-innovation-challenge.com/en.-Bernama