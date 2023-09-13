Global investors welcome meeting with Anwar in Singapore

SINGAPOR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) expressed his pleasure that a closed meeting with global investors based in Singapore was well received.

He was in Singapore for a one-day working visit, among other things, to attend the invitation of the Milken Institute to provide views with a focus on how Malaysia can attract investment from abroad.

“What is heartening is that there is a phenomenal increase in not only interest but also potential investment into Malaysia. I would say that you can expect a good announcement soon,” Anwar told the Malaysian media at the end of the visit.

Anwar said the Madani Economy concept has also attracted the attention of investors.

“It is interesting that many of them ask about Madani Economy,” he said, adding that he had the opportunity to elaborate some of the parameters, policies and frameworks to support the new economic concept.

“Do they like it?” Anwar said “they are very supportive”.

“Investors see Malaysia is at the crossroads... whether to be stuck to the past or move forward. They accept the fact that the new government in Malaysia has now embarked on a new course.

Anwar had in July this year launched the Madani Economy: Empowering Rakyat economic framework, a strong foundation for the Malaysian economy’s next take-off.

“They also see that these (series of announcements recently) are the shift from the old framework or policy to some of the new adjustments which are necessary to uplift and propel the country as a major economic power,” he said.

Anwar’s administration has recently announced a series of announcements that attract investors’ attention such as The New Industrial Masterplan 2030, National Energy Transition Roadmap as well as the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

According to Anwar, many have also raised questions related to the wave of opposition party influence in some states.

“But I think now they have been quite satisfied that the government with close to two-third (majority).. a strong majority government that will stay Insya Allah for four years.

“What has been accepted... these so-called opposition cannot cross to the southern states... that to my mind is very reassuring indeed to suggest that we have the capacity to counter such narrative by our economic programme and our reform initiatives,” he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that Malaysia now has a clearer policy to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and can be better than in the 90s.

Anwar’s first visit as Prime Minister to this republic was last January.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is in Singapore to participate in two special sessions at the Milken Institute’s 10th Asia Summit.

The first one-hour session, A Conversation with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, was moderated by host and Bloomberg’s chief international correspondent for Southeast Asia, Haslinda Amin.

Then, it was followed by a 45-minute session on Malaysia’s Investment Outlook: A Conversation between YAB Prime Minister and Global Investors with Milken Institute Asia chairman Robin Hu as moderator.

The California-based think tank Milken Institute is a non-profit, non-partisan organisation dedicated to accelerating progress for meaningful lives. -Bernama