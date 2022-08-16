Global survey names KLIA, LGK among world’s best airports for Q2 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) have been listed as among the world’s best airports in the latest Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey for the second quarter of 2022.

Both airports achieved a perfect score of 5.00 in the global survey by the Airports Council International (ACI) which measures overall passenger satisfaction in terms of terminal safety, facilities, services and cleanliness.

KLIA shared the achievement with seven other airports in the over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa) category and LGK was the only airport which scored full points in the 2.0 – 5.0 mppa category.

“It is definitely more challenging to continuously maintain a great passenger experience as we welcome more and more passengers at our airports, but we will not waver in our commitment to do so.

“The most recent ASQ results is a manifestation of this commitment, not just from Malaysia Airports but the entire airport community,” Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said in a statement today.

He said that for KLIA, the top three compliments received through the ASQ survey were smooth processes at the touchpoints, courteous on-ground assistance and fast check-in at the counters.

In July 2022, the Malaysia Airports Group registered a total of 7.8 million passenger movements -- 4.8 million passenger movements at its network of local airports and 3.0 million passengers at its Turkiye airport, the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The group recorded 3.1 million domestic and 1.6 million international movements in Malaysia last month, an encouraging 26 per cent increase from the preceding month.

To date, both segments have shown an upward recovery trend, with domestic and international traffic reaching 66 per cent and 18 per cent of pre-COVID-19 volume, respectively. - Bernama