Gloomy Aidilfitri for Pontian flood victims

PONTIAN: It was a gloomy Aidilfitri celebration for residents of Kampung Sri Gambut here when they were forced to take shelter at a temporary relief centre due to floods following heavy rain that started at 3.30 this morning.

A check by Bernama found that several houses in the village were submerged in waist-deep floodwaters and the affected villagers were evacuated to the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Melayu Raya flood relief centre.

Miskiah Kundari, 59, a housewife said she became concerned when the rain that started to fall early this morning went on for several hours causing floodwaters to rise.

She said the villagers were used to facing floods, but the disaster has never occurred during the Hari Raya celebration, adding that she hoped floodwaters would subside soon.

Another victim, Susiah Zainal Abidin, 41, although disheartened by the incident, said she was thankful that the flooding did not claim any lives, adding that facilities at the flood relief centre are also sufficient including food supply.

According to the Pontian district disaster management committee, a total of 19 flood victims were evacuated to the relief centre involving four families from Kampung Sri Gambut. - Bernama