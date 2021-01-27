Glove maker to launch online recruitment drive

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove will go on a massive online recruitment drive to take in 9,000 Malaysian workers, as the present situation does not allow the company to conduct interviews at its headquarters in Shah Alam.

The biggest glove maker in the country needs to boost its workforce to meet global demand for its products, which is expected to grow between 15% and 25% annually over the next two to three years.

Its other objective is to narrow the nation’s unemployment rate as many people have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope that this year-long recruitment drive will help some of these job-seekers find a career with a well established Malaysian brand with global presence,” said Top Glove managing director Datuk Lee Kim Meow.

The company seeks to fill 4,000 vacancies for local workers, another 2,300 for university and vocational fresh graduates, 2,000 for interns and trainees and 700 for experienced Malaysian employees.

The positions range from executive to non-executive levels.

“This has been very well received by job-seekers who actively participated in our virtual career fair,” a spokesman told theSun yesterday.

“Our initiative to provide Malaysians with gainful employment was also lauded by the government.”

Other fairs will also be held throughout the year every third Saturday of the month, with the next virtual fair set on Feb 20.

Top Glove is expecting to fill these vacancies throughout 2021 as it invested RM2 billion last year, with plans to invest a further RM10 billion by 2025.

“This increases our production capacity, from about 100 billion pieces of gloves per year to 200 billion pieces per year by 2025,” the spokesman said.

A total of 7,000 Malaysians were hired last year as the company saw a staff growth rate of about 26% over the years.