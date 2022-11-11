GM of import-export company charged with money laundering

SHAH ALAM: A general manager of an import and export company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of money laundering involving nearly RM670,000.

Mohd Fami Sharin, 48, (rpt: Fami) was charged with transferring RM669,975.22, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, from a Maybank current account belonging to Tuntas Abadi Sdn Bhd into three separate accounts, namely two current accounts of a company and a saving accounts belonging to a friend.

He was charged with committing the offences at Ampang Point branch Maybank in Ampang between March 18 and Sept 19, 2021.

The charges are framed under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which provides imprisonment for up to 15 years and is liable to fine of not less than five times the amount of the proceeds from unlawful activities, or RM5 million, whichever is higher if found guilty.

Judge Helina Sulaiman allowed him bail of RM20,000 with one surety for all charges and set Nov 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Vivien Yeap Jie Xi prosecuted, while Mohd Fami was unrepresented. - Bernama