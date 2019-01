PETALING JAYA: A senior lawyer has urged the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to reprimand the author of the fake viral message that said Jan 31 would be declared a public holiday.

S. Raveentharan, who is the former Batu Uban assemblyperson, said that the viral post had indirectly embarrassed the government and the royal institution.

The message said Jan 31 would be declared a public holiday because it was the date that the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong would be appointed. It then stated that there would be a long stretch of public holidays in view that the Chinese New Year holidays are on Feb 5 and 6.

The message went viral early this morning before an official statement was issued by the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal around 1pm that no such holiday had been gazetted.

Raveentharan said that the federal government needs to clamp down on those who produce fake news. He believes the ministry should establish a forensic investigative unit to deal with the spread of fake news in the country.