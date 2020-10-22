Go beyond penalties

PETALING JAYA: Most Malaysians put on a face mask when they are out and about, but many are doing it for the wrong reason.

Rather seeing it as a shield against Covid-19 infection, some are only wearing it to avoid being penalised under the law.

But many experts believe that the handful of those who continue to flout the rule on face masks are doing it more out of ignorance rather than disobedience.

The government has put in place a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 and wearing face masks is one of them. Among others are social distancing and observing proper personal hygiene.

Any one who fails to observe the SOP could be penalised with a fine of RM1,000. Nonetheless, hundreds are rounded up by the authorities every day for failing to observe some or all of these requirements.

Malaysian Medical Association president Prof Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said that education is the way to achieve a wider or even full adherence to the SOP.

“The government has to explain why these steps are crucial. Enforcement is not enough,” he told theSun yesterday.

“What happens now is that enforcement officers round up those who flout the SOP and make them pay a fine, but are they also educating these people on the need to wear a face mask or avoid close contact?”

“One would think that hospitalisation and the risk to life should be enough to make people comply with the rules, but it appears that people are more worried about having to pay a hefty fine,” he added.

Subramaniam believes that while the people have been told to observe social distancing, to avoid crowded places, wear a face mask as well as to wash and sanitise their hands regularly, the need to take such steps is not properly explained.

“This has to be communicated more effectively.”

He said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry could play a bigger role in imparting such knowledge to the people.

“It should take the lead in explaining to the people why such steps are necessary to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Effective communication and education are key factors in the fight to take the country out of this crisis, Subramaniam pointed out.

Senior paediatrician Datuk Dr Amar Singh H. S. S. blames local leaders for spewing out mixed messages.

“For instance, they should be consistent in their own actions by wearing face masks all the time regardless of whether they are in the public eye,” he said.

“Given that about 80% of patients have been found to be asymptomatic, it is all the more crucial that those in leadership positions play role models and provide adequate and proper guidance to the people,” he added.

“People, especially those living in rural areas, may still not fully understand the gravity of the situation.”

Amar said leaders who flout the SOP should be penalised instantly to show clarity in the enforcement of the SOP.