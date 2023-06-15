Go down to the ground more often, Mohd Zuki advises HODs

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has called on heads of departments (HODs) or senior officials to go down to the ground more often to ensure all government visions and policies reach the grassroots level and are implemented properly.

Speaking at the Dialogue Session with KSN moderated by Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) Board of Directors chairman Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukor Mahfar here today, Mohd Zuki said leaders should not rely solely on their subordinates.

“Even if one is an authoritative figure, HODs need to go down to the ground often and don’t expect only the subordinates to carry out their duties,” he said, adding that this is to provide the best service to the people and ensure the success of their respective organisation.

The one-hour-long session was held in conjunction with the launching ceremony of UUM’s Master of Public Management Programme 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Recalling the time when he assumed the post in January 2020, Mohd Zuki said the issue of trust deficit between the then government and civil servants was quite critical.

“...because we (civil servants) had been with the previous administration for so long, and they (the then government) said we still support the former. Actually, no (because) as civil servants, we serve the government of the day,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said despite the change in government, civil servants remain among the fastest individuals to act and continue to carry out their responsibilities as usual due to their ‘loyalty’ to the government.

When asked about managing crises and being mentally and physically prepared, Mohd Zuki shared that he often seeks guidance from the experiences of others, including his subordinates, who have gone through similar situations.

“I want to offer some advice to young officers. Even though we may feel confident in ourselves, it’s important not to overlook the experiences of our subordinates. So gather their input and use it to adapt to our situation,” he said.

He also said that one of the best practices that every civil servant should follow is to always be prepared and remain calm in any situation because they are subject to existing procedures and regulations.

“Civil servants still have the people’s trust, so it is important for us to provide the best possible service so that eventually, the people will rely on us,” he said. - Bernama