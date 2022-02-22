Go green to stay trim

PETALING JAYA: Apart from the health benefits, vegetarian meals can be a pleasure to the taste buds as well.

A leading advocate of the “green” lifestyle, Raj Kumar Sheth, pointed out that a wide range of vegetarian options are now available, “and they are tasty and delicious too”.

Raj Kumar, who is president of the Malaysian Vegetarian Society, told theSun that vegetarian food is a powerful and pleasurable way to achieve good health.

“The vegetarian eating pattern is based on a wide variety of foods that are satisfying, delicious, and healthy,” he said.

“While there is a considerable advantage to the lacto-ovo vegetarian and vegan diet, whole food plant-based diets are the healthiest of all. They help to address a broad range of health concerns,” he added.

To stress the health benefits, Raj Kumar pointed out that vegetarians have much lower cholesterol levels than meat-eaters, and heart disease is less common among them. He said there was also “an impressive number” of studies to show that vegetarians have lower blood pressure than non-vegetarians.

“The latest studies on diabetes show that a vegetarian diet high in complex carbohydrates and fibre (which are found only in plant foods) and low in fat is the best dietary prescription for controlling diabetes,” he said.

“A diet based on vegetables, legumes, fruits, and whole grains, which is also low in fat and sugar, can lower blood sugar levels and often reduce or even eliminate the need for medication.

“Overall, the risk of chronic disease and some types of cancer is much lower for those adopting a vegan diet. It would be even better if they adopt a whole food plant-based diet.”

Raj Kumar said elderly people who go vegetarian for health reasons have experienced much improvement in their overall health.

On the other hand, he said, younger people go vegetarian for ethical reasons, for instance to prevent the exploitation of animals or to demonstrate true compassion for animals. “Many believe that all sentient creatures have a right to life and freedom,” he said.

“Therefore the obvious way to take a stand against animal cruelty and animal exploitation is to avoid all forms of animal products,” he added.

Others believe that meat and dairy products do more harm than good to the environment. “From end to end, the cultivation of crops and animal husbandry cause damage to the environment,” he pointed out.

Raj Kumar noted that there already are people who strongly believe that meat and dairy are bad for the environment. “It is a well-known fact that the production of meat and dairy places a heavy burden on the environment,” he said.

“All these contribute to deforestation, habitat loss and species extinction. Land is used to grow cash crops to feed the animals instead of feeding the impoverished population.”

Therefore, he pointed out, going on a vegetarian diet can benefit the environment and help save the animals. “If people do not take care of their health now, they will pay the price for it in the future,” he said.

“If you care for your health, have some compassion for animals and want to leave a smaller carbon footprint, then going on a vegetarian diet is the best option. If you do not take care of your health now you will end up paying huge hospital bills which many cannot afford nowadays,” he said.

“I would encourage the younger generation to do the change now as it is much easier to adopt a new lifestyle when you are young. Besides having a trimmer waistline,” Raj Kumar added.