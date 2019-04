KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been urged to avoid using the services of the “middleman” when carrying out dealings at the Road Transport Department (RTD) counters and to instead use the RTD online service, an easier option, said Kuala Lumpur RTD director Datuk Ismail Mohd Nawawi .

The department had received complaints from several people who used “middleman” services to speed up transactions at RTD counters but their charges were excessive, he said.

“The RTD has issued a notice asking the public to deal directly (with staff) at the counter but there are still some who rely in the middleman even if they charge too much.

“To overcome this problem, the public is being encouraged to register themselves to RTD’s online system which provides access to various RTD services,“ he told a press conference after a public auction of its impounded vehicles here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail said RTD had successfully auctioned 101 vehicles and acquired about RM1 million in revenue. The highest bid was RM55,600 for a Toyota Estima. — Bernama