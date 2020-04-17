Go online to sell durians, traders urged

GEORGE TOWN: The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing movement control order (MCO) may be thorny issues for durian sellers now that the “King of fruits” is in season.

But Penang state executive councillor in charge of tourism, Yeoh Soon Hin, has decided to offer pointers in helping its traders and retailers to push the fruit online.

“This service would allow many customers to savour the fruit in the comfort of their homes,” he said.

In view of the MCO which restricts all forms of travel as part of the mitigation efforts to cut the transmission rate of the deadly virus, Yeoh said tourists and durian lovers cannot commute to estates offering the fruit in Balik Pulau and in Seberang Prai.

“It has previously brought many tourists to Penang as it is one of our niche attractions. The revenue generated from tourism helps the farmers to generate income. However, during the MCO, tourism is drastically affected and undoubtedly the revenue tourism brings as well,” he added.

Yeoh has now urged the sellers to promote and market their durians through social media and to engage delivery services to send it directly.

This year, the sales for the fruit is expect to plummet because China, a major import nation, has stopped taking it in because they were preoccupied fighting Covid-19.

“Hence, I would like to encourage durian sellers, who have yet to offer such services, to consider promoting their durians through social media and engage delivery services,” he said in a statement.

Yeoh hoped that the online sales can reduce the losses which the planters and sellers would incur this season due to the virus.