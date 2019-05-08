Go to the polls early, EC Chief tells Sandakan voters

SANDAKAN: Up to 39,684 people will be eligible to exercise their right as voters in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election on polling day come Saturday, according to the Election Commission.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement today that 172 others had sent in their ballots by mail.

A total of 203 police personnel participated in the early voting held yesterday.

Azhar Azizan advised all the remaining voters to exercise their right on Saturday and to go early to the polling stations instead of rushing at the last minute.

The polling stations will be open from 7.30am to 5pm.

Azhar Azizan said voters who have received the voter card or know their voting details can head straight to the polling stream without having to check their details at the EC booth.

Those who have not received the voter card, because they have moved to another address, or do not know the voting details are advised to verify their details much earlier than polling day, he said.

He said they can do the verification at the EC official portal at www.spr.gov.my or on the MySPR Semak application or call 03-88927018 or send an SMS to 15888 by typing SPRSEMAK and their identity card number.

They should record the details of their polling station, polling stream and voter serial number and bring along their identity card and the details to facilitate polling, he said.

Azhar Azizan advised voters not to give their identity card to anyone but authorised election personnel. — Bernama