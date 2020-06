THE tourism sector has long been the lifeblood of many economies.

According to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council, the sector saw a 3.5% growth in 2019, compared with a 2.5% growth in the global economy. One in four jobs created in the same period was in the tourism sector.

In fact, the World Travel and Tourism Council claims, it is now the world’s largest industry.

The potential of the tourism sector for continued expansion into the foreseeable future could not be doubted - until now.

Out of the blue came an enemy so small we can’t even see it. Yet, in one fell swoop, it has caused greater havoc to the travel industry in particular and the world economy in general than any other event in history.

Revenue from tourism peaked at US$5.9 trillion (RM24.3 trillion) last year, and indications show it is likely to drop to practically nothing in 2020.

In the months since the Covid-19 pandemic began, governments have imposed lockdowns, closed their borders, barred their citizens from travelling.

While restrictions are already being eased in a handful of countries where victory in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 seems close at hand, a second wave of the attack threatens to reverse the little gains that have been achieved so far.

The sector is gasping for air now, but it is far from dead. Given time, the travel bug will return.

The desire to travel and discover new places, live new experiences and sample local delights is very much a part of us, or most of us.

From Admiral Zheng He to Christopher Columbus, Ibn Batutta to Marco Polo, man has, for millennia, given in to the urge to leave his shores for distant lands.

According to The History of Tourism: Structures on the Path to Modernity by author Ueli Gyr, modern tourism most likely began in the first third of the 19th century, but only the elite could afford it.

Today, tourism is no longer just for the wealthy. Almost everyone wants to go somewhere at least once in his lifetime. For this alone, tourism will survive any onslaught, no matter how extensive.

How fast it makes a comeback and how strong it will emerge depend on how well governments and industry players address the issue.

And for the rest of us take the advice of the Dalai Lama: Once a year, go someplace you’ve never been before. It will widen our horizon, and play a small role in getting an industry back on its feet again.