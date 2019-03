PARIT BUNTAR: A goatherd was slashed on the back of the neck and head by a jealous husband who suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife in an incident at Jalan Taman Kurau Indah, Kuala Kurau near here yesterday.

Kerian deputy police chief DSP Sanusi Salleh said the victim, aged 37, was on his way to tend to his goats at about 7 pm when he bumped into the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle.

“The suspect rammed his machine into the victim and a struggle ensued among them, before he (suspect) seized a machete belonging to the victim and slashed him (victim) at the back of the neck and head.

“The suspect then fled, leaving the victim and the machete at the scene,” he said when contacted here.

Sanusi said the victim, who was seriously injured, was taken to Parit Buntar Hospital for treatment.

He said the police were now looking for the suspect, in his 30s. — Bernama