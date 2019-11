PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) called on agencies under his ministry, especially the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Information Department to focus on delivering messages of unity.

He said programmes on unity should not be emphasised only during the national month, but instead should be aired throughout the year, so that all Malaysians could develop the country in the spirit of togetherness.

“Focus on the message of unity as we want to ensure Malaysia is peaceful.

“We want all Malaysians to respect each other, we want to build the country together because this is our responsibility,“ he said in a speech at the ministry’s monthly gathering here today.

Meanwhile, Gobind also lauded the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia for its successful implementation of various programmes to celebrate the national month, which he said appealed to all Malaysians.

“We were told that what we did for the national month last year was deemed by everyone as successful. But this year I was told that it was even more successful.

“So everyone will wait for what we will do in the coming years,“ he said.

In strengthening the telecommunications infrastructure, Gobind said the ministry had succeeded in lowering broadband prices by 49% and was commended by the World Bank in its recent report.

“In addition, we had also increased the bandwidth speed by up to 10 times. This is very important because if we want to make sure we are ready to compete with the world, it needs to start with this ministry,” he said.

According to Gobind, without a comprehensive and high quality infrastructure which can be accessed by the people at a reasonable price, the aspiration of becoming a competitive digital country that bring Malaysian talent and products to the world, cannot be achieved. — Bernama