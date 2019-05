SANDAKAN: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today called for a stepped-up promotion of the services and facilities at the Malaysia Internet Centres (PIM) to enable more people to use them intensively.

He said the government initiative to establish the PIM is important in educating the people on the usage of broadband facilities.

“I feel there is more room for us to promote these centres so that the people come and use them intensively and comprehensively.

“I see the creation of the PIM as very important for the people. They are an important platform for the government to enable more people to use the broadband facilities in improving their business and for use in the education sector,” he told reporters after a visit to the PIM at the Taman Mesra People’s Housing Programme here.

He said this is important as he has often emphasised the government focus to improve the broadband service infrastructure.

Gobind said this is in line with the government commitment to bring broadband services to the whole country and to ensure that all the people have access to broadband facilities.

“If there is access to broadband, it is most important to know how to use it. The question is how the government can implement programmes to educate the people and empower business through broadband services, including the PIM,” he said.

The minister said it is necessary to launch initiatives with schools in areas where there are the PIM, such as talks in the schools and student visits to the PIM, so that they know of the facilities available at the centres.

Gobind said Sabah has 117 PIM. The five PIM in the Sandakan district, including the one in Taman Mesra in the Sandakan parliamentary constituency, are fully operational while one more will be launched in the middle of this year.

He also said that there is a request from the people for additional PIM in the country, including Sabah.

“We have to understand that in establishing PIM, there must be infrastructure and broadband facilities.

“This needs a thorough study. When we set up a PIM, it must be effective and there must be enough equipment and personnel,” he said. - Bernama