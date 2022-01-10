Gobind: MACC should remain impartial in Azam probe

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should remain impartial and ensure everyone that action will be taken against anyone found to have breached the law, including senior MACC personnel, Gobind Singh Deo said today.

The former minister said this in response to the open support given by three senior officials of the anti-graft agency to MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix), who is under the spotlight over his alleged ownership of corporate shares.

In their statement of support yesterday, the three senior officers – Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali, and Datuk Junipah Wandi – also claimed that Azam was a victim of revenge politics.

“How does the public have confidence in the MACC to assist if they have from the outset declared support for someone involved in the probe?

“These deputies should also realise that a probe is underway. In the event the probe discloses a case, would all 3 of them resign or should we all be convinced that MACC would, despite such open support, act without fear or favour in dealing with whoever is implicated?,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the statement from the trio had only underscored the importance of Azam having to go on leave pending the probe.