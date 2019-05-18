Gobind reaches out to people to improve communications infrastructure

BINTULU: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo will continue to go to the ground to find ways to improve communications infrastructure in the country.

Gobind said this was necessary as the development of communications infrastructure is one way to develop the people in various fields, including agriculture and business.

“This is the approach I’m taking. I myself go to the ground to identify the people’s needs.

“I give an assurance that PH (Pakatan Harapan) wants to bring changes. We will ensure that the people can feel the change when PH is the government,” he said.

He said this at a meeting with residents of the Hendry Nuni Anak Plen longhouse in Gelam, Ulu Sebauh, near here, last night.

Gobind said he would hold discussions with heads of longhouses or villages in the rural areas which still did not have good communications facilities.

He was given a warm welcome by the longhouse residents, who are mostly farmers, government servants and workers in the private sector.

Gobind will attend the launching of the Leaders With The People programme at the old Bintulu airport site tomorrow morning after flagging off more than 2,000 participants of the Ngerandang Jalai Gawai procession there.

He will also visit the exhibition stalls and witness traditional performances by Dayaks from Sarawak and West Kalimantan. - Bernama